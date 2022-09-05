Richard Keys has blasted Manchester City for their complaints about their schedule for the next ten weeks after they played a mid-season friendly during their last free week.

Manchester City open their Champions League campaign on Tuesday away at Sevilla, followed by a visit from Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad at the weekend.

The Citizens then host Borussia Dortmund before heading to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the next international break, after which they will continue to play every three or four days until the break for the World Cup in late November.

Keys stated that he believes the defending Premier League champions’ complaints should fall on deaf ears for it was their choice to head to Barcelona for a charity clash in their last free week.

The ALS Charity friendly, played on 24th August to honour former Barcelona coach Juan Carlos Unzue, was a tightly contested affair in which the Blaugrana and the Citizens netted three times each.

“I see [Manchester] City are complaining about a schedule that sees them play 17 games in the next ten weeks”, Keys wrote in his blog.

“Really? Is this the same City that filled their last free week with a charity friendly in Barcelona?

“You couldn’t make it up.”

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit in second place in the Premier League table, level on points with third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a point behind early leaders Arsenal.