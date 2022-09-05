Liverpool loan star Max Woltman has given an insight into his aspirations of playing “men’s football” and in the process helping Doncaster Rovers fulfil their aspiration of getting back to League One.

Gary McSheffrey’s side confirmed the capture of the Liverpool academy graduate on loan for the rest of the season on the final day of the transfer window.

Woltman, who has progressed through the ranks at Liverpool, will add Champions League experience to the League Two team, having represented the club in the competition once last year against AC Milan.

After securing the move away from Merseyside, Woltman revealed how excited he is to get going for his new club, especially as it means taking in first team football, and not youth football, on a regular basis.

In the process, Woltman also wants to help Doncaster fulfil their aim of earning promotion to League One.

“I’m very excited and I can’t wait to meet the players and see the fans”, Woltman told Doncaster’s official website.

“It’s a club with big aspirations and I’m really excited to be a part of it.

“It’s one thing doing it in youth football but taking it into men’s football is the bigger picture and that’s where I want to be.

“The club have got big aspirations to go for promotion and that’s just what I want. I want to see if I can help the club and take them where they want to be.”

Woltman has represented Liverpool regularly at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 levels, and the Reds will now be keeping a close eye on how the midfielder handles League Two football at Doncaster.