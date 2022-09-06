Besiktas are in advanced talks with Southampton to sign Nathan Redmond and as part of the deal, players will be loaned to the Saints sister club Goztepe, according to the Daily Express.

In the summer of 2016, Redmond completed a move to Southampton from Norwich City and has since then appeared 232 times for Southampton while netting 30 goals.

The 28-year-old has one-year left on his contract and is currently out of favour with Saints manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Redmond was heavily linked with a move away from Southampton this summer as Premier League clubs like Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton were interested in his services.

The Cherries were the leading candidate to sign him, but they were unable to reach an agreement with Southampton before the transfer window closed.

Several Turkish clubs are nalso interested in signing the winger, and the transfer window in Turkey is still open until Thursday.

It has been suggested that Redmond’s transfer negotiations are at an advanced stage with Besiktas and the Black Eagles are expected to sign the winger on a permanent deal.

As part of the agreement, Southampton’s sister club Goztepe, competing in Turkey’s second division, will receive loan players from Besiktas.

However, it has been suggested that the possibility of a loan move with an option to extend for another year is not ruled out.

Besiktas have also signed Dele Alli on a season-long loan from Everton this season and a move for Redmond to the Turkish giants would see both players link-up in the final third of the Black Eagles.