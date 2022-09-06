Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is in talks with Belgian side Standard Liege over spending the rest of the season on loan at the Stadio Maurice Dufrasne, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Alzate was set to move to Championship side West Bromwich Albion on deadline day but the move collapsed as the paperwork was not submitted on time.

A 23-year-old central midfielder, Alzate has found it difficult to break into the starting line-up at the Amex ever since his promotion to the first team in 2019.

The Colombian is currently in talks with Standard Liege on the subject of spending the rest of the campaign playing on loan with them.

Alzate played the full 90 minutes and scored a goal in the EFL Cup win at Forest Green Rovers, but has yet to feature for the Seagulls in the Premier League this campaign.

Brighton boss Graham Potter currently has the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu and summer signing Billy Gilmour at his disposal in midfield.

Alzate has not managed to get into Potter’s reckoning with his performances yet, making 12 appearances in the 2021/22 season for the Seagulls, without recording any goal contributions.

The Colombian midfielder is under contract with Brighton until the summer of 2024 and the Belgian transfer window closes tonight.