Edouard Mendy has turned down an initial offer of a new contract from Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard.

Mendy’s performances have suffered this season and he has come in for severe criticism for mistakes against Leeds United and West Ham United.

He has remained the number one goalkeeper at Chelsea and still has three years left on his current deal.

Chelsea are prepared to offer him an improved new contract but negotiations have been complex.

It has been claimed that the goalkeeper knocked back an initial offer of a new deal from the Blues recently.

The offer from Chelsea would have put Mendy on a salary lower than what backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is on at the moment.

The 30-year-old is one of the lowest earners in the Chelsea first-team squad and wants better terms from the club.

Despite his recent errors, Mendy remains the number one goalkeeper at Chelsea and is pushing for a more lucrative contract.

Chelsea are expected to hold more talks with his representatives in due course of time to work out an agreement.