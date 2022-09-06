Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Erik ten Hag for creating a culture and a certain standard inside the football very early into his reign as manager.

After losing their first two league games, Manchester United have won their next four, which included wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.

Ten Hag has managed to turn the performances and results around after a disastrous start to the season and his team are now just three points from the summit of the Premier League table.

Ferdinand admitted that he has been left impressed with the way the Dutchman has performed and the manner in which he has brought the squad together after the first two defeats.

The former Manchester United defender feels there is a sense of accountability in every player and the responsibility to hit a certain standard as a player, which is a result of the culture the new manager has forged inside the dressing room.

He believes there is now a certain resilience and grit in the Manchester United team under Ten Hag, which as missing in recent years.

Asked about Ten Hag, Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five: “I am really impressed.

“He has come in and the first thing he has shown is that he can get a group of players together.

“He has the discipline, he is making people aware of their roles and responsibilities.

“He keeps on talking about standards every day and that’s a big thing because it’s about culture.

“When you looked at the team beforehand, did they have the character, the personality or grit? No, because far too many times they folded under pressure and in this game the way the Arsenal pressured us and controlled parts of the game, in previous times we would have folded and lost that game or minimum drawn it.

“I just think he has created a culture where there is a certain standard every single day at the club – how you train, how you apply yourself and that goes a long way to being reflected on what we are seeing on the pitch now.”

Ten Hag will hope to make a good start in Europe as Manchester United manager when his side host Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night.