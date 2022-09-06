Bayern Munich have communicated their desire to sign Harry Kane next summer to the Tottenham striker’s camp provided he does not sign a new contract with Spurs.

Kane has a contract until 2024 with the north London club and has continued to remain a highly coveted striker in Europe.

Antonio Conte has stressed the importance of Spurs tying him down to a new deal and the England forward has excelled under the Italian.

However, there is still no agreement between Spurs and Kane over a new deal and the German champions have their hawkish eyes on him.

According to German daily Bild, the Bavarians have been in contact with the forward’s brother, who is also his agent, over a potential move.

It has been claimed that Kane’s camp have been informed about Bayern Munich’s desire to sign him.

They have been assured that the German champions will make an offer for him at the end of the season.

However, it will depend on Kane not signing a new contract with the north London club between now and next summer.

Bayern Munich will not have any issues in getting the funds required to sign him next summer if he only has a year left on his contract.