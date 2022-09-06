Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson believes Celtic will not be able to hold on to Jota for too long if he continues in his current rich vein of form.

Celtic signed the winger from Benfica on loan last year before taking up the option to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

Jota has made a brilliant start to the season and has scored four times in six games, including once against Rangers in the Glasgow derby on Saturday.

Ferguson insisted that the Portuguese has to start for Celtic against Real Madrid tonight and commended the Bhoys for finding a player of his quality at a reasonable price in the market.

The former Scotland midfielder admitted that if Jota continues to remain in such form and avoids getting injured, there is very little chance of Celtic keeping him at the club for too long.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Jota for me, has got to play. He is the outstanding player at the moment.

“What? Around £6.8m for him?

“If he can continue in this sort of form for week-in-week-out like he had done last year, he did get an injury.

“But if he produces that sort of form, I don’t think Celtic will keep a hold of him because he is a different class.”

Jota has netted 17 goals and registered 18 assists in 46 appearances since joining Celtic last year.