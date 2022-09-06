Portsmouth new boy Josh Koroma is of the view that he has to buy into Danny Cowley’s pressing strategies to do well with Pompey.

This summer, Koroma signed a season-long deal to join Portsmouth from Huddersfield Town, amidst interest from Championship sides Rotherham and Coventry Town.

The centre-forward made his Pompey debut after coming off the bench in the 66th minute against Peterborough on Saturday and marked his debut with an assist for Dane Scarlett’s winner.

Koroma, who played for Cowley at Huddersfield, acknowledged that he is aware of the Portsmouth manager’s pressing tactics from his time with the Terriers and emphasised that in order to succeed at Fratton Park, he must adjust to his Pompey boss’ tactics.

The 23-year-old admitted that he knows what Cowley wants from his players in and out of possession and stressed that he is comfortable doing anything to help his side.

“I don’t care if it’s scoring goals, setting up goals or just doing the dirty work”, Koroma was quoted saying by The News.

“I don’t mind doing the dirty work, I just want to help the team.

“When the gaffer was at Huddersfield he pressed hard.

“That’s the way he played, so I know he likes his players to work in and out of possession.

“That’s something I have to buy into if I want to do well here.”

Portsmouth sit second at the League One table and on Saturday will take on Barnsley at Oakwell.