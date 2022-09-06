Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt is of the view that his side have landed two gems in the form of Conor Bradley and Owen Beck, both of whom are on loan from Liverpool.

Bradley, who joined Bolton on a season-long loan from Liverpool early in the transfer window, has been a regular in Evatt’s side and has racked up ten appearances, netting three while assisting three goals so far this season.

Beck was sent out on loan to Portuguese top-tier team Famalicao in early July this summer but his loan was cut short and Liverpool decided to call him back to send him out on loan to Bolton.

The Trotters manager emphasised how crucial it is to find the perfect club for a young player to go out on loan to in order to continue their development, and he is confident that the Liverpool pair are the right fit for his team.

Evatt is certain that Bolton have landed two gems in the form of the Reds duo and also commended Liverpool for keeping the players disciplined, hungry, and humble during their growth.

The Bolton manager further highlighted how difficult it is to find players with the right mindset to come and fit into the squad, especially from Premier League giants.

“I think there comes to a stage where you’ll outgrow under-23s and academy football and then it’s about the right selection and the right club”, Evatt was quoted saying by The Bolton News.

“You have to find the right fit to go and play games.

“Owen and Conor are absolutely right for us because of how they are coached, what they are, how they play and how we play.

“It is tough finding them and that sounds crazy.

“But to find the right fit technically, tactically, physically, mentally, culturally out of these big Cat One teams is tough.

“One thing I must say Liverpool do is they keep their players humble, hungry and hardworking and we have got two little gems with us for now and we must enjoy them while they are here.”

Beck will be eager to break into Evatt’s first-team as his fellow Liverpool academy player Bradley did and will be vying for regular first-team football this season.