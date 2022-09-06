Erling Haaland has declared his love for the Champions League after he grabbed a brace to help Manchester City thrash Sevilla 3-0 in Spain on Tuesday night.

The Manchester City hitman struck in just the 20th minute at Sevilla, while he then got on the scoresheet again in the 67th minute, after Phil Foden had made it 2-0.

Ruben Dias scored in injury time to make it 4-0 and inflict upon Sevilla their joint-biggest home loss in European competition, level with a 4-0 loss to Chelsea in 2020.

Haaland is thrilled with the return of the Champions League, a competition he has been prolific in.

The Norwegian took to social media to post an image and write: “The UCL is back and I love it!”

Manchester City are considered by many to be the favourites to win the Champions League this season, not least because of the goals Haaland has added to the side.

The other game in Manchester City’s group saw Borussia Dortmund beat FC Copenhagen 3-0 in Germany.

Next up for Haaland is a home clash against his former employers as Dortmund head to the Etihad Stadium.