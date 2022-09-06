West Ham United have been handed a big boost by having Gianluca Scamacca back in training with the squad before their Europa Conference League match with Romanian side FCSB on Thursday.

The Italian striker joined the Hammers in the recently closed transfer window, ending David Moyes’s long hunt for a forward.

Scamacca has already hit the ground running with six appearances for West Ham this season and has netted two goals so far.

Good to see this man training with the squad today 😄 pic.twitter.com/swWfFPzndE — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 6, 2022

The 23-year-old forward missed the games against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea due to an illness, but he is now back.

West Ham are set to play against Romanian side FCSB on Thursday at the London Stadium in their Europa Conference League match.

And David Moyes’ side have been handed a big boost as Scamacca is back in training today, with West Ham taking to social media to announce it.

The 23-year-old scored in both legs of West Ham’s Europa Conference League qualifiers against Viborg.

Moyes will be hoping Scamacca can add to his goal tally in Europe against FCSB on Thursday night, if he hands him an opportunity in the game.