Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has revealed that the Black Cats’ goal is to be in a position to strive for automatic promotion or a playoff push in the Championship after 20 to 30 games this season.

The 21-year-old is a Leeds United academy product and joined Sunderland this summer on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur after a successful loan spell.

Clarke has started all eight opening Championship fixtures for Sunderland this season and has scored two goals while laying out three assists so far this season.

Sunderland are sitting in eighth place in the current Championship table, six points adrift of first place and Clarke outlined the Black Cats’ ambition to be in a place after 20 to 30 games from where they can strive for automatic promotion or be able to push for playoff places.

“Just to have a successful season here”, Clarke told the Sunderland Echo when asked about his aims for the season.

“Win as many games as possible and see where it takes us from there.

“I don’t want to think too far into the future but we’ll take it game by game and hopefully in 20,30 games we’re in a good position where we can go for a play-off push or an automatic push.

“That’s the goal for everybody and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Tony Mowbray’s side will take on Millwall on Saturday at the Stadium of Light and Clarke will hope to continue his impressive form against Gary Rowett’s men.