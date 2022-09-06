Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Erling Haaland for his goals against Sevilla and wants him to keep on scoring against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Haaland struck twice for Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they inflicted a 4-0 loss on Sevilla in Spain, the Spanish club’s joint-heaviest defeat on home turf.

The Norwegian marksman has grabbed ten goals in just six Premier League games so far and now has two goals in one Champions League outing to his name.

Guardiola is delighted with Haaland regularly hitting the back of the net and wants him to do it again this weekend when they play host to Tottenham in the Premier League.

“I think his numbers across his career, not just here, is quite similar”, Guardiola said of Haaland post match.

“So he has an incredible sense of goal.

“We have incredible numbers in scoring goals, so we want to continue like that.

“Another battle next Saturday against Tottenham, so hopefully he can continue scoring goals.”

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will have to put his thinking cap on to work out a way for the Spurs defence to stop Haaland scoring in the weekend clash.

The jury is out on whether the Italian can find the formula to do so, given so many other managers have failed.