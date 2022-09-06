Sunderland’s summer signing Jack Clarke has revealed that he does not regret having moved to Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United and feels his time in north London helped his development.

After enjoying a bright spell with the Black Cats during the second half of last season and helping them earn promotion to the Championship, Clarke left his parent club Tottenham on a permanent basis to move to the Stadium of Light on a four-year deal.

Reflecting on his time in London, Clarke admitted that in spite of his best efforts, establishing himself as a first-team player at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was too big an ask for him.

However, he still acknowledges the education he received at the club, which he feels, developed him as a player behind the scenes.

“I still took the opportunity, I tried my best when I was there and obviously it wasn’t meant to be”, Clarke told the Sunderland Echo.

“I’m glad I made the switch when I did and I’m enjoying being here now.

“I think with the players that are there at Tottenham and the management and everything else there, there’s always an opportunity to learn.

“I’d say the majority of learning is who you are on the training pitch and then in a game it’s just your time to show it.

“I feel like it still developed me as a player behind the scenes and now it’s a chance and an opportunity for me to show what I did learn and what sort of player I am.”

Clarke has so far featured in all but two games for Sunderland this season and has been involved in two goals.