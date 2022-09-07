Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is in the away end at Tottenham Hotspur to support his former club Marseille.

The French giants are in Champions League action at Tottenham on Wednesday evening as they kick off their group stage push against Antonio Conte’s men.

Barton, currently Bristol Rovers manager, had a stint on loan at Marseille in the 2012/13 campaign, during which time he clocked 33 appearances across all competitions.

Joey Barton is amongst the travelling Marseille fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.#UCL pic.twitter.com/W7anogHCz1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 7, 2022

He has not lost his affinity for the French club and is amongst their fans tonight.

Barton was spotted in the Marseille end sporting an orange jumper as he took in the Champions League action.

His Bristol Rovers side are not next in action until Saturday, when they head to face MK Dons in League One.

The former Marseille midfielder led the Gas back up to League One from League Two last term after a thrilling end to the campaign.

His ex-side Marseille finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, thus booking their spot in this season’s Champions League.