Chelsea will approach Brighton later today to seek permission to talk to Graham Potter about their managerial vacancy, but they are also planning to hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, according to Sky Sports News.

The Blues confirmed the sacking of Tuchel, who won the Champions League with them just 15 months ago, on Wednesday morning and are now looking for a new manager.

Chelsea are sixth in the league table after six games and lost the opening group game of their Champions League campaign against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

Potter has been heavily linked with the job and Chelsea indeed have their eyes on the 47-year-old as a possible successor to Tuchel.

It has been claimed that they will seek permission from Brighton today to hold talks with Potter.

The Brighton boss’ performance has piqued the interest of several top sides and his team have made a brilliant start to the season.

The Seagulls are unlikely to want to lose him but it is likely to depend on whether Potter is keen on a move to Chelsea.

However, he is not the only man on their shortlist as they are also planning to speak to Pochettino and Zidane.

Zidane has been rejecting offers from clubs since leaving Real Madrid last year and is believed to have their eyes on the France job after the World Cup.

Pochettino is a former Tottenham boss, but has been keen to return to football since leaving PSG at the end of last season.