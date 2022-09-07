Ajax technical director Gerry Hamstra felt that Chelsea’s bid for Edson Alvarez towards the end of the window had no strategy behind it, which helped him to convince the midfielder to stay at the club for one more year at least, according to The Athletic.

Alvarez’s future at Ajax came under the scanner towards the end of the summer due to interest from Chelsea.

The Blues tabled a bid worth £50m after the transfer window in the Netherlands shut down, 24 hours before it closed in England and the rest of Europe.

It turned the player’s head and he demanded Ajax negotiate a transfer with Chelsea, but the Dutch champions remained firm.

But it has been claimed that Ajax felt that the offer from Chelsea had no strategic thinking behind it.

They were also aware that they approached PSV Eindhoven for Ibrahima Sangare in their desperation for a midfielder.

Hamstra felt that the pursuit of Alvarez had no plan behind it and it helped him to convince the player to stay at Ajax for one more season at least.

Ajax were also not prepared to sell the midfielder given they had no way to bring in a replacement.

Chelsea have been tipped to return for Alvarez in January.