Kortney Hause has dubbed his Aston Villa team-mate, and fellow Watford loanee Keinan Davis an “animal” and believes that the Hornets did well to land him in the summer transfer window.

Both Davis and Hause travelled south to join the Championship club on season-long loan deals in the summer window, Davis arriving nine days earlier than his Villa Park team-mate.

Hause is full of praise for Davis, who he feels is the hardest striker he has come up against in training, dubbing him an animal who has the whole package for a goalscorer.

The 27-year-old further added Davis not just as a goalscorer but someone that can drop deep to pick the ball up and go past players to score.

“I’ve played with him for a few years now and in training, at Aston Villa, he was the hardest striker I’ve ever trained against”, Hause told his club’s official website.

“He’s an animal and he’s got it all.

“He’s not just a goal scorer, but he can drop deep, he can pick the ball up and he can take the ball past three or four players.”

Hause believes that Davis has a big future ahead of him and will be keen to make an impression at Vicarage Road, while also hailing Watford for signing him.

“He’s top, top drawer and he’s still young and he’s got a big future ahead of him as well, and I’m sure he wants to pick up from where he left off with his form last season at Nottingham Forest.

“Speaking to him and being around him – I’m quite close to him – he’s hungry and he’s desperate to perform for Watford.

“Watford have done really, really well getting him signed up.”

Davis will be looking to do his bit to help Watford win promotion and also catch the eye of Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard in the process.