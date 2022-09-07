Tony Dorigo has insisted that Wilfried Gnonto has the potential to become a brilliant signing for Leeds United, but conceded that he is not the player who will make an impact on the fortunes of the team now.

Leeds were left scrambling for a forward towards the final hours of the transfer window when they were rejected by PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo and Marseille’s Bamba Dieng on deadline day.

They eventually managed to work out a deal to sneak in Gnonto from FC Zurich in the final hours of the transfer window.

Dorigo stressed that it would be unfair to judge Leeds’ summer based on what happened on deadline day rather than the business they did over the course of the transfer window.

He insisted that Gnonto is a solid young player who has already shown great potential and could prove to be a fantastic piece of business from Leeds.

However, the former White conceded that he is not a player who can make an impact now and fans were expecting that the club would bring in someone experienced and ready-made for the team.

Dorigo wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Leeds United’s transfer window has to be judged across the summer rather than in the bizarre final few days.

“And I think overall, when you look at the players we’ve now brought in and the numbers we brought in, we’re in a better position with more depth and that was always key for this window.

“Right at the end, however, what we were hoping for didn’t quite materialise and we ended up with Wilfried Gnonto.

“I commentated on his debut for Italy in the summer and he’s an 18-year-old of great potential who has shown fantastic ability, but he’s not really the answer to the here and now.

“He could go on to be and he could be one heck of a signing yet herein lies the difference between what people wanted to see and what they got.

“Everyone was waiting for a player to come in who was ready.”

Gnonto already has four international caps for Italy and scored against Germany in June this year.