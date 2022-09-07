Ajax new boy Florian Grillitsch has claimed that he never held any talks with Birmingham City over a move in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old was available on a free transfer after his exit from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, but it took until 1st September for him to find a new club.

He was heavily linked with clubs across Europe, but he eventually ended up at Ajax who snapped him up on a free transfer.

There were various claims about his attitude and the demands of his father, who is also his agent, and Grillitsch conceded that some of the stuff he read hurt him.

He is not keen to delve into the details of what went on behind the scenes, but insists talk of some of the clubs backing out of trying to sign him were complete falsehoods.

The Austrian claimed that he rejected a move to Turkey due to sporting reasons and indicated that Birmingham City did not decide against signing him as he never spoke to the Championship club.

Grillitsch told German broadcaster Sport1: “The past few weeks have not been easy for me, I’ve read things about myself that really hit me.

“I don’t want to talk about all the details at the moment, but things came out – about me and my father – that wasn’t true – especially when it comes to alleged cancellations.

“For example, a move to Turkey for sporting reasons was out of question for me.

“I never spoke the English second division club Birmingham City, who are said to have turned me down as well.”

Grillitsch has signed a one-year contract with Ajax but is yet to make his debut for the Dutch champions.