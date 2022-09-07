Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has insisted that Ajax are ahead of PSV Eindhoven at Champions League level and are more experienced in Europe.

The Scottish giants are preparing to face Ajax in Amsterdam in the opening group game of their Champions League campaign this evening.

Rangers did beat Ajax’s closest rivals PSV in the Champions League qualifiers to reach the group stage of the competition last month.

Van Bronckhorst stressed that there is not too much of a difference between the teams as was evident from the recent defeat PSV inflicted on Ajax in the Johan Cruyff Shield.

However, the Rangers boss believes Ajax are a different beast in the Champions League and are some way ahead of PSG in the competition.

He insisted that the Dutch champions are far more experienced at the level of Europe than Rangers’ vanquished opponents in the qualifiers.

“The difference between the two is not that big”, the Rangers boss told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

“You also saw that in the Super Cup [the Johan Cruyff Shield], which was fairly even.

“Ajax started very well and PSV took over in the second half.

“I do think that Ajax are a bit more experienced at the highest level in the Champions League.

“They not only qualify but compete and they remain in the Champions League after the winter break as well.

“That is very clever and Ajax are further ahead of PSV at European level.”

Rangers are the underdogs going into the game against Ajax and will look to pull off a shock result tonight.