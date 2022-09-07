Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has slammed Mason Mount for his disappearing act for the Blues in the ongoing campaign.

Chelsea’s ponderous start to the season continued on Tuesday night when they suffered a shock defeat in the Champions League at Dinamo Zagreb.

The Blues are sixth in the league table, have won only three of their opening six games and performances have not been up to the mark.

Mount scored 13 times and registered 16 assists in all competitions last season but is yet to find a goal or create one so far in the 2022/23 campaign.

Leboeuf slammed him for his performances this season and insisted that the attacking midfielder has completely disappeared for Chelsea.

He stressed that he is hardly visible but believes he seems to be escaping criticism because he is an academy graduate for the Blues.

The Frenchman said on ESPN FC: “I want to talk about Mason Mount.

“We never talk about the guy because he is the little boy from Chelsea but he has disappeared.

“Mason just disappeared, I want to know where the guy is because he is a fantastic and great player, he has all the talent but his involvement in the team is not enough.”

Chelsea and Mount will look to get their season back on track when they take on Fulham in the west London derby at Craven Cottage on Saturday.