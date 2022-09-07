Everton defender James Tarkowski is certain that the Toffees’ new boy Neal Maupay will score plenty of goals for the club this season.

The 26-year-old forward made 35 appearances for Brighton Hove & Albion last season, scoring nine goals while assisting two for his team-mates.

Frank Lampard’s Everton were keen on signing a replacement for Richarlison and brought in Maupay this summer, beating off Nottingham Forest and Fulham to land him.

The centre forward made his Everton debut against Liverpool on Saturday, but failed to find the back of the net as the match ended 0-0.

Tarkowski, who faced Maupay in his time with Burnley, admitted that the striker is hard to play against and praised the forward for his sense of goalscoring positioning.

The Everton defender is also confident that Maupay with his abilities will score plenty of goals for the Toffees.

“He’s difficult to play against, he’s not the biggest but he gets his body in well”, Tarkowski told Everton TV.

“He’s a goalscorer.

“He always gets himself in a goalscoring position.

“With time, I’m sure he’ll score plenty for us.”

Lampard’s side will travel to north London to face Arsenal on 11th September and Everton will be motivated to register their first three points of the season against Mikel Arteta’s side.