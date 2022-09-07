Victor Osimhen has been trying to convince Luciano Spalletti and the Napoli medical team that he is fit to play against Liverpool tonight.

Napoli are set to host Liverpool in the opening group game of their Champions League campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Serie A giants have been sweating over the fitness of their star striker Osimhen ahead of the clash as he picked up a muscle injury over the weekend.

Spalletti confirmed that he will be assessed during training today ahead of the game before a decision is taken on his involvement.

But according to Italian daily Il Mattino, the striker is doing everything in his power to feature for Napoli tonight.

He is trying to convince the coach and the medical team in Napoli that the discomfort he is feeling is bearable and he can play against Liverpool.

The Nigerian is desperate to make his Champions League debut and does not want to wait any longer.

He has been resting over the last few days and tests have ruled out any serious injury for him.

But for the moment, Napoli are still deciding whether to throw Osimhen into the team for the Liverpool clash.