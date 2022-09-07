Former Bristol Rovers star Leon Clarke is of the opinion that Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson is so at ease with the ball that he can carry it anywhere on the field even while he is being marked.

Last season, Anderson went on a loan to Bristol Rovers where he made 21 outings for the Gas while netting eight goals and laying on five assists.

Eddie Howe is a firm admirer of the 19-year-old attacking midfielder and has handed him four appearances so far this season.

Clarke, who played alongside Anderson last season at Bristol Rovers, believes Anderson is so comfortable with the ball that he can easily carry it anywhere on the pitch even while being marked by opposition players.

“It was his composure, confidence and strength”, Clarke told Chronicle Live.

“He was always in the gym every morning before training doing extra.

“He was so comfortable on the ball.

“He would take it anywhere even when marked.

Several clubs were interested in loaning Anderson this summer, including Bristol Rovers, but the 19-year-old decided to stay put and fight for his place in Howe’s first-team.