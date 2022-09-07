Simon Jordan has admitted that he thought Thomas Tuchel would benefit from Roman Abramovich not being the Chelsea owner and would get more time.

Chelsea came out with a shock decision on Wednesday morning when they announced the departure of Tuchel from Stamford Bridge.

The German did not survive a slow start to the season and the defeat at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night despite winning the Champions League just over 15 months ago at Chelsea.

Jordan admitted that the nature of the decision is huge as Tuchel is still a top-rated manager who won things at Chelsea.

He conceded that he expected the German to benefit from the change of ownership at Chelsea after the trigger-happy era of Abramovich.

The former Crystal Palace owner feels there is more to the decision than meets the eye at the moment.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “This is a seismic decision to take a guy out who clearly is a top rate manager and that clearly has done things for Chelsea in the last 18 months.

“I thought he would get the benefit of an Abramovich departed mentality where they gave you 18 months, no matter what you do because if you don’t do the next thing you are out.

“There is clearly something afoot here.”

Chelsea are now on the lookout for a new manager and it remains to be seen how long they take before the new man is in place.