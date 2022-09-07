Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed his cautious approach of not changing too much too soon after watching the Black Cats’ play, while stressing he has inherited a good dressing room at the Stadium of Light.

Last season, Alex Neil steered Sunderland to promotion to the Championship and despite a bright start to the new campaign the Scot left the Black Cats to take over at Stoke City last month.

Mowbray took over the reins at Sunderland and has managed to keep the Black Cats in the top half of the Championship table with a win and a defeat in his first two games in charge.

The English strategist admitted that before taking over, he observed Sunderland’s match against Norwich on 27th August and opted for a cautious approach in not making too many changes because the Black Cats were already functioning at a top standard.

Mowbray was pleased by what he saw against Norwich and praised the Sunderland squad for their hunger and discipline.

“I decided to come in and not touch much, because I watched the Norwich game and they were excellent for 60-70 minutes against a real top team”, Mowbray was quoted saying by Chronicle Live.

“There was no need to put a stamp on the team because it was already performing at a high level.

“They look to me as though they are all hungry, they all look you in the eye, they all nod their heads when you’re talking.

“I’ve been in dressing rooms before where that is not the case, as every football manager has, but I think this is a good set of lads and we will try to bring out the best in them.”

Mowbray will be looking to steer Sunderland to a win in their next Championship outing, which comes at the Stadium of Light against Millwall.