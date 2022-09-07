Sunderland defender Danny Batth is of the opinion that the Black Cats’ new boss Tony Mowbray will contribute a wealth of football knowledge to the group.

Mowbray took over from Alex Neil, who decided to join Championship rivals Stoke City last month, after leading the Black Cats to promotion from League One last season.

The 58-year-old tactician won his first match as in charge of Sunderland 3-0 against Rotherham, but failed to come out victorious against rivals Middlesbrough on Monday.

Sunderland defender Batth praised Mowbray’s influence on the club as being extremely positive and emphasised that the new Black Cats manager firmly believes in the direction in which the team are heading.

Batth is of the opinion that his new manager will offer extensive experience from both his playing and managing career to the Sunderland squad and it will enrich the group.

“[Working with Mowbray has been] really positive. He’s a real believer in how we’re playing and what we’re doing”, Batth told the Sunderland Echo.

“Obviously he’ll add his own input with his great experience at this level and obviously his vast experience of playing the game.

“He can add a lot to the group.”

Sunderland will entertain Gary Rowett’s Millwall on Saturday and Mowbray’s side will be motivated to get back to winning ways against the Lions.