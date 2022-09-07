PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo’s last-minute decision to reject Leeds United on deadline day has not put Victor Orta off from trying to sign him again in January, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Orta thought that he had a deal in place to sign Gakpo from PSV and was preparing to fly out of Eindhoven on deadline day with the winger beside him.

However, on Thursday morning the Leeds director of football returned to England alone as the Dutchman decided to stay put at PSV Eindhoven following a last-minute change of heart.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal played a key role in helping Gakpo to make that call and Leeds and Orta were left baffled by his refusal.

Andrea Radrizzani has already said that they will again try to sign the winger in the winter transfer window.

And it has been claimed that even Orta is also sold on the idea of trying to get Gakpo to Leeds in January.

The player’s decision to reject the Leeds director of football’s offer has not put him off from wanting him.

Gakpo is a long-term target for Leeds and Orta is keen to try his luck again after the World Cup to sign the winger.

However, it remains to be seen whether Leeds could have to fight with clubs with bigger resources for the Dutchman in January if he impresses in Qatar.