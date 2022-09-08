Newcastle United summer arrival Jude Smith believes he could not have hoped for a better club to join than the Magpies and admits the switch has not sunk in yet.

The 19-year-old is a product of Celtic’s youth set-up and made 25 appearances for Scottish team East Fife last season, making him the youngest senior goalkeeper in British football.

Smith signed a two-year contract with Newcastle in the transfer window after a successful trial period earlier in the season and is playing for the club’s Under-21s.

The 19-year-old admits that making the move to Newcastle was a surreal experience and feels he could not be at a better side.

Smith acknowledged that he is still adjusting to going from being a part-time player to practising with the Newcastle senior squad in the span of a week, but he insisted that nothing could have gone better.

“My agent phoned me and said Newcastle are interested, and I had scouts coming to some of the games”, Smith told Chronicle Live.

“I just did what I’d been doing, and obviously got the trial to come up and did alright because here I am!

“It was a bit surreal to be honest, obviously with the new owners and what they are trying to do here.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team.

“I’m enjoying it, I’m settling in quite well so long may it continue.

“I don’t think it’s actually sunk in yet that I went from playing part-time to training with the Newcastle first team in the space of a week.”

The Englishman is plying his trade under Newcastle Under-21 coach Elliott Dickman and will be eager to break into Eddie Howe’s first-team this season if given the opportunity.