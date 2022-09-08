Millwall boss Gary Rowett has expressed his determination to stop Leeds United loan star Charlie Cresswell’s strength from becoming a weakness, with the defender’s aggression high.

The 20-year-old defender is in the middle of his first loan spell away from Leeds United and has featured in six of the eight league matches Millwall have played thus far.

Cresswell has surprised by chipping in with goals despite being a defender, with the Leeds man managing three goals in his six outings.

Rowett admits that Millwall did not expect to get goals when they signed a centre-back in the shape of Cresswell, but knows he is hungry to do well.

The Millwall boss feels that Cresswell’s strength can sometimes be a weakness and it is for him and his staff to make him understand when aggression is necessary and when not.

“We didn’t really expect to sign a goal-scoring centre-half – it doesn’t say that on his CV”, Rowett told the South London Press.

“But we know he attacks things well and arrives really well and aggressively.

“For a young lad, his timing and aggression has been fantastic.

“That’s been Cressy all season so far.

“He wants to go and win everything – that can be a strength but also get you in trouble at times as a defender.

“It’s for us to try and help him when to use that aggression and when to maybe halt that aggression a little bit longer until the striker has made a decision.”

Millwall have managed two clean sheets in the six Premier League matches Cresswell has featured in and the Leeds loan star has caught the eye for the Lions.