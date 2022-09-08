Leeds United talent Joe Gelhardt has stated that he views leading the front line for the Whites while experienced players are absent as an opportunity rather than a burden.

The 20-year-old centre-forward joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020 and last season in the absence of main striker Patrick Bamford, led the Whites’ front line.

Gelhardt once more assumed responsibility for spearheading the Leeds frontline against Brentford last Saturday after Rodrigo sustained an injury against Everton and Bamford was still not entirely fit to start the game.

The centre forward emphasised that he does not see the expectations as a burden and that he views being able to start for the Whites in the absence of veteran players as an opportunity for him.

Gelhardt further added that he is grateful for the chance to play in the Premier League and that he concentrates on his game whenever he is on the field in order to help his side.

“I don’t see it as a weight, I see it more as an opportunity for myself”, Gelhardt said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I don’t really feel pressure sort of thing whenever I just go on the pitch and do what’s best for the team.

“I just play my game like I have always played it but I am grateful for the opportunity that I am getting to play in the Premier League, so I can’t complain.”

The 20-year-old has made six appearances for Marsch’s side this season, but has yet to find the back of the net this season.