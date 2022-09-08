Tony Mowbray has stated that Sunderland are fully aware of the threat Gary Rowett’s Millwall pose ahead of the Black Cats taking on the Lions on Saturday.

Mowbray, who took over at Sunderland last week, lost his second match as in charge of the Black Cats against Chris Wilder’s Midlesborough on Monday.

Now the 58-year-old tactician’s side will now square off against Rowett’s Millwall, who will arrive at the Stadium of Light having won their last game against Cardiff City 2-0.

Mowbray pointed out that Rowett’s Millwall are exceptional at winning first balls from set-plays and, owing to the presence of several tall players in their line-up, are skilled at attacking aerial balls in the opposition’s box.

The Sunderland manager acknowledged that his prior experience competing against the Lions has made him aware of the threat Millwall pose.

“Millwall if you look at the data they are very good at winning first balls from set-plays”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“They put the ball in your box, they throw it in your box and they have a lot of big lads who can head it.

“We know the threats and I have felt the Millwall threats over the last few years.

“We have to be able to get behind their backline and threaten their goal.”

The last time both teams met was in the 2017/18 Championship season and the game ended with a 1-1 draw.