West Ham United loan star Armstrong Oko-Flex is of the view that his season-long loan spell with Swansea City is very important for his career and feels he is in the right place.

Oko-Flex, who is a product of the Arsenal academy, joined Scottish champions Celtic in the 2018/19 season, made two senior appearances for the Bhoys before joining West Ham in 2021.

Last season, the 20-year-old made the West Ham bench on several occasions and finally got his Hammers debut against Viborg in the Europa Conference League qualifiers this season.

The winger signed a season-long loan deal with Swansea City this summer and stated that he is eager to play first-team football.

Oko-Flex is of the view that this loan spell with Swansea is going to be a crucial one for his career going ahead and stressed that he is at the right place.

“I am hungry to play, I was on the bench on quite a few occasions last season and I want that first-team action”, Oko-Flex told Swansea City’s official website.

“I was grateful to have the chance against Viborg a couple of weeks ago.

“I just wanted to come somewhere where I can play as much as I can and help as much as I can.

“This is very important for me.

“It’s my first loan and I have to be ready to go.

“I think this is the right place and I want to make an impression and make my mark by helping us win games and contributing as much as I can.”

The 20-year-old will ply his trade under Russell Martin and will be eager to impress his West Ham boss David Moyes before he returns to the London Stadium at the end of the season.