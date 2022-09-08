Schalke coach Frank Kramer is of the opinion that Liverpool loan star Sepp van den Berg can both defend well and participate in build-up play.

The Dutch centre-back joined Liverpool in 2019 from PEC Zwolle and spent last season on loan at Preston North End in the Championship, where he featured in 45 league games for the club.

After his impressive performances with Preston, Jurgen Klopp took the 20-year-old on Liverpool’s pre-season tour this summer.

Several Championship teams wanted Van den Berg in the recent transfer window, but Schalke pushed through to win the chase to sign him on loan.

Schalke boss Kramer believes that Van den Berg is a diligent defender and can be used as a centre-back option throughout the Bundesliga season.

“Sepp is a player who not only defends attentively, but can also get involved in the build-up play”, Kramer told Schalke’s official website.

“This combination of physicality and technique makes him an interesting player for the centre of our defence.”

Van den Berg has so far made one appearance for Schalke, clocking the full 90 minutes in a Bundesliga draw with Stuttgart last weekend.

The Dutchman will hope to once again feature on Saturday when Schalke play host to Bochum in another Bundesliga game.