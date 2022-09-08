Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has admitted that the Trotters have benefited from Liverpool talent Owen Beck having a spell in Portugal which did not work out.

Beck was sent out on loan to Portuguese side Famalicao in July, with the aim being for him to have a productive spell in Portugal, but that stint lasted just 46 days.

After failing to feature in any of Famalicao’s first four league games, the 20-year-old was recalled by the Reds with an aim to nurture his growth in England.

The Liverpool full-back is now plying his trade with Bolton in League One and will hope to contribute to Evatt’s 3-4-3 system.

Evatt feels that Bolton have benefited from Beck’s move to Portugal not working out and is excited about being able to call upon the Liverpool talent.

“Owen is a player we’ve known about for a long time and we’ve monitored his progress”, Evatt told his club’s official website.

“He went on loan to the Portuguese Premier League. That didn’t quite work out for him. That can happen and we’ve benefited from that.

“He’s very much in the Liverpool mould, which fits the way we play.

“He’s kind of a left-footed Conor and we’re lucky to have him.”

The manager further took time to thank Liverpool for trusting Bolton with Beck’s development.

“Thanks to Liverpool and Owen for choosing us and hopefully he can progress throughout the season and gets some real minutes under his belt.

“We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Beck was handed his first-team debut by Liverpool back in October last year and has since added one more appearance to that.