Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will have a contract with Newcastle United to run until the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies let Martin Dubravka head to Manchester United on loan in the summer transfer window and have now seen their options further reduced due to an injury to Karl Darlow.

Eddie Howe’s side have acted quickly and are snapping up former Liverpool goalkeeper Karius, who is available on a free transfer.

The German left Liverpool following the expiry of his contract in the summer and has yet to find a new club.

He will now sign for Newcastle and it has been claimed the contract will run until January.

Karius will be looking to make a big impression at St James’ Park over the coming months as he bids to earn a longer deal at Newcastle and put pressure on the club’s number 1 Nick Pope.

The goalkeeper brings Premier League experience to the Magpies with 29 outings in the top flight under his belt.

Karius has struggled to put his career back on track since a disastrous display for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, with loan stints away from Anfield at Besiktas and Union Berlin passing without notable praise.