Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is of the opinion that Saturday’s League One game against Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth Argyle will be a tough task for the Owls.

The Owls have lost their last two games in a row and saw their five-league game undefeated run at Hillsborough come to an end at the hands of Barnsley last weekend.

Now in the next game Moore will take his Sheffield Wednesday team to Plymouth to lock horns against Schumacher’s side, who are sitting in third place, just two points above the Owls.

Plymouth are still undefeated at home in League One and Moore admits that the game against Schumacher’s side will be a tough challenge for his men.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss further added that he is looking forward to the Plymouth challenge and is confident that they will receive good away support at Home Park on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a real tough game”, Moore told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“There are many different things you have got to manage down there.

“We are going to take a lot of fans and I’m really looking forward to the game.

“We had two tough games there in the league and cup last season so we know the environment and what to expect.”

Plymouth have won their last three home fixtures against the Owls and it remains to be seen whether Moore’s side will be able to rise to the occasion to snatch three points from Argyle.