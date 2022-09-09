Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has admitted that having Sol Bamba around the club’s training ground is a positive due to his personality.

Veteran defender Bamba is a free agent following his departure from Middlesbrough in the summer and has been training with Bristol City as he looks for his next challenge in the game.

He has now been training with the club for almost a month and has even turned out for their Under-21s.

Pearson is happy to have the 37-year-old at the club and around the training base due to his positive nature, but indicated the Robins are not considering offering him a contract.

“It’s to help Sol get fit, that is why he is here. He’s thankful to be able to come in and train”, Pearson was quoted as saying by Bristol World.

“He’s a very positive person to have around the place.

“I don’t have any issues.

“I have already spoken about trying to help people in the game who need a bit of a leg up.

“It is really what it is.”

Bristol City have been linked with delving into the free agent market to add to their squad, with another centre-back needed, but Pearson at present looks unlikely to go down that route.