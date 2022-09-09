Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son has insisted that he is not worried about his goal drought and believes that scoring one will provide him with more confidence in front of goal.

The 30-year-old left forward scored 23 times in the league while laying on ten assists last season and shared the Premier League Golden Boot award alongside Mohamed Salah.

This season, Son has featured in seven games for Tottenham, but surprisingly he has yet to find the back of the net.

The South Korean international admitted that in some games he gets frustrated when he fails to utilise massive opportunities in front of goal but insisted that he is not at all concerned with his form.

Son emphasised that the important part is that Tottenham are doing well and believes he just needs to score one goal to restore his confidence.

“Most important is that we are doing well as a team”, Son was quoted as saying by the Independent.

“I’ll do everything the team needs.

“In some games I’m really frustrated because if I have some massive chances and the ball doesn’t go in. It makes me just laugh.

“But I am not worried about it because the team and the staff and all the fans are helping me.

“I think if I score one the confidence will be back and I hope I can go on and score more goals.”

Antonio Conte’s side won their Champions League game against Marseille on Wednesday night, where Son featured until the 86th minute before he was substituted.