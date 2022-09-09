Norwich City loan star Milot Rashica has revealed that he feels the love and support the fans at Galatasaray have greeted him with, following his move to Turkey.

With the Turkish transfer window open longer than the window in England, Galatasaray moved in to secure a loan deal for the Norwich winger.

The 26-year-old is delighted to have been given the opportunity to sign for such a well-reputed club and cannot wait to get on the field soon.

“I am happy to be at a big club like Galatasaray. It’s an honour to wear this shirt”, Rashica told Galatasaray’s official website.

“I can’t wait to be on the field soon. I hope we have a good season.”

The Norwich star insists that he felt the love and support of the Galatasaray fans once he arrived in Istanbul.

Now that the move has been sealed the winger is looking forward to meeting the fans inside the Nef Stadium.

“Before I came here, I felt the love and support of my fans.

“I look forward to meeting them at the stadium.”

Since joining Norwich in the summer of 2021 Rashica has featured in 40 matches for the Canaries and has been involved in five goals.

He could not help them avoid relegation from the Premier League last season, but will not ply his trade in the Championship in the coming months.