FCSB star Andrei Cordea insists West Ham’s victory in Thursday’s Europa Conference League match was solely based on the penalty that the referee gave the Hammers.

David Moyes’ team rallied to defeat FCSB 3-1 at the London Stadium, after Cordea’s goal gave the visitors the lead before half-time in the 34th minute.

Maxwell Cornet was fouled by FCSB goalkeeper Stefan Tarnovanu, which allowed Jarrod Bowen to capitalise from the penalty spot to level the score, and later, Emerson Palmieri and Michail Antonio added goals to make the scoreline 3-1.

The 23-year-old winger was not happy with the referee’s decision to award West Ham a penalty for the challenge made by Tarnovanu on Cornet and believes that the Hammers won only because of the penalty, which shifted the momentum of the game in the favour of the home side.

Cordea admitted that FCSB expected West Ham to dominate the game as the Hammers were playing at home and insisted that his side deserved a positive result from the game.

“I think we played very good football”, Cordea was quoted as saying by Romanian outlet Sport.ro.

“It’s normal for them to dominate us.

“We played at their home.

“Probably if the penalty wasn’t awarded, we talked in the dressing room, and it wasn’t, I think we wouldn’t have lost the match.

“I really wanted to score, but I would have been much happier if we managed to get a positive result today, because we deserved it.”

West Ham are at the top of their Europa Conference League group and next they will take on Silkeborg on 15th September.