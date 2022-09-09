Newcastle United attacker Santiago Munoz is tipped to return to Liga MX club Santos Laguna in January, according to The Shields Gazette.

The 20-year-old joined the Tyneside giants on loan from Mexican outfit Santos Laguna in the summer of 2021 on a deadline day deal.

Munoz joined Newcastle on a 18-month loan agreement, with an option for the Premier League side to make the deal permanent.

Since joining Eddie Howe’s side, the Mexican centre forward has struggled with a hamstring injury, which saw him sidelined until February 2022.

The 20-year old made a total of nine outings for the Magpies’ development sides in all competitions last term, while scoring two goals.

This season, Howe took Munoz on Newcastle’s pre-season tour and the player made his non-competitive senior debut for the club, coming off the bench against Athletic Bilbao.

However, it has been claimed that Newcastle are not interested in making the move for Munoz a permanent one.

As such, he is set to head back to Mexico and Santos Laguna when his loan stint in the north east runs out in January.