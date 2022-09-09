Osimhen played a big role in Napoli tearing Liverpool apart in the Champions League earlier this week, with the Italians running out comprehensive 4-1 winners.
The striker is key man for Napoli, but they are set to be without him for their next group game, which comes at Scottish side Rangers.
Osimhen has a hamstring injury, Napoli have confirmed in a statement, and while there is no specified recovery time, it is likely to be more than a month.
That will see Osimhen miss the trip to Ibrox and is a boost for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers.
The Gers were crushed 4-0 at Ajax in their group stage opener and will not want similar damage against Napoli.
While Napoli will still represent a significant threat for the Gers, they will be without their deadly striker.
The 23-year-old found the back of the net 18 times in just 32 games for Napoli last season and was linked with a possible move to the Premier League in the summer.
He has already struck twice in Serie A this term, against Hellas Verona and Monza.