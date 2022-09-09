Lech Poznan director Tomasz Rzasa is of the view that Rangers loanee Mateusz Zukowski has toughened up physically during his time at Ibrox.

The Polish right-back joined Rangers in last season’s January transfer window from Ekstraklasa side Lechia Gdansk for a fee in the region of £400,000.

The 20-year-old made only one senior team appearance for Rangers, against Annan Athletic and he has three-years left on his contract.

Zukowski has joined Polish outfit Lech Poznan on a season-long loan with an option to buy and Lech Poznan director Rzasa believes that the player has toughened up in his time at Scotland.

Rzasa further added that Zukowski, who is familiar with the Polish league, will be able to provide competition in the right-back position.

“Mateusz has now been loaned to us until the end of this season”, Rzasa told Lech Poznan’s official site.

“We also have been guaranteed a buy-out option.

“Our new player is to strengthen the rivalry at right-back, where he will fight for a place in the squad with Joel Pereira and Alan Czerwiski, who is now injured.

“However, he can also play higher, i.e. as a winger.

“Mateusz knows our league well, he left it for a strong club, where he strengthened himself physically.

“We are counting on its further development in our club.”

Zukowski will continue his development under John van den Brom and will be vying for regular first-team football.