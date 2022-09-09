Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar is of the opinion that the Magpies have plenty of quality in their defensive line-up.

The Swiss centre-back joined Newcastle in the summer of 2018 from Deportivo de La Coruna and has made over a hundred outings for the Tyneside club.

In the first six Premier League games of the ongoing season, Eddie Howe utilised three different centre-back pairings, and Schar has appeared in five of Newcastle’s six league games.

Schar is of the view that Newcastle have quality centre-backs and stressed that there is good communication between the defenders playing in the squad.

The 30-year-old insisted that it makes little difference to them who begins the game because Newcastle’s defence have demonstrated top-calibre defensive play in all of their Premier League games this season.

“We train the whole week and everyone knows what we have to do”, Schar told The Shields Gazette.

“Obviously you need to communicate a lot between each of us but I think it doesn’t matter who plays because we work quite well in general and our defending is a lot better than it was a few months ago.

“We’ve got a lot of quality in this position I think and whoever plays there, will do a good job.

“Generally we’ve defended quite well in recent games at a high level and it’s something that even if you don’t score, you get a point.”

Newcastle are undefeated at St. James’ Park this season and have not lost a Premier League game in which Schar featured in the ongoing season.