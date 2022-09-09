Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar is of the view that the Magpies have performed at a very high standard in their opening six Premier League fixtures and is sure the wins will come soon.

The Swiss international made 25 league appearances for Newcastle last term and was a regular fixture under Eddie Howe as the side avoided relegation.

Newcastle have picked up seven points from their opening six games in the Premier League, with one win, in their opening day fixture against Nottingham Forest this season.

Schar, who has made five appearances so far this season, believes that Newcastle have maintained a high level of performance in all their Premier League games this season.

The 30-year-old feels that the points do not reflect the effort Newcastle have put into each game and believes that the wins will come as long as the Magpies keep on maintaining their high standard.

“In the performances I think we have performed at a high level in the first six games”, Schar was quoted saying by The Shields Gazette.

“Obviously when you look at the points, I think you want a little bit more.

“We’ve won only one game and in most of the games there was more for us to take.

“But if we keep playing at this level, I think the wins will come.

“We just try to play at a high level every game with consistency over 90 minutes week by week.

“We did that towards the end of last year and this year as well.

“So we keep doing what we’re doing and then we need to get wins.”

Howe side sit eleventh in the table this season and they are unbeaten at St. James’ Park in the ongoing campaign.