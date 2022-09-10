Everton would not negotiate over Moise Kean’s loan to Juventus this summer, despite the striker and the Italian club wanting to find a way out of the agreed deal.

Juventus signed Kean from Everton on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2021, with a clause meaning that the move will become permanent next summer.

The Italian giants paid Everton €7m for the loan, while at the end of this season the obligation will kick in, set at €28m plus €3m in bonus payments.

Kean struggled back in Italy last term and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the player and Juventus wanted a way out of the deal agreed with Everton.

Everton though were not willing to review the deal, leaving Juventus and Kean stuck.

Nottingham Forest and West Ham United were interested in Kean, but Juventus would have needed to buy him first and then sell him.

And none of the clubs that were keen on the striker were willing to pay the money it would have taken Juventus to do the deal with Everton.

Paris Saint-Germain also thought about signing Kean, who spent a season on loan at the Parc des Princes, but did not firm up their interest.

Now Kean must knuckle down at Juventus.