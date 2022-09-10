Graham Potter has had one-on-one conversations with several senior Chelsea stars in his bid to understand the culture of the club, according to CBS Sports.

Potter took charge of Chelsea a day after the club sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier this week and signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

He was expected to take charge of the game against Fulham this weekend, but with Premier League matches postponed, it has given time for the new manager to get to know his players.

It has been claimed that the 47-year-old has gone about his business of knowing his Chelsea squad.

He has held several one-to-one conversations with senior Chelsea stars in his bid to know the club.

Potter has stressed the importance of leadership in the dressing room as he looks to make a mark on the squad.

The new Chelsea boss has made it clear that he is open to suggestions from his players as he seeks to understand his squad better.

He is also keen to understand the culture inside the club and the squad as quickly as possible.

The postponement of this weekend’s games has allowed Potter to have more time with his players on the training pitch.